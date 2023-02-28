Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced a number of matches week’s episode of Powerrro which airs Tuesday night on YouTube at 6:05 PM ET. The company announced the following matches
- NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Kenzie Paige vs. KiLynn King
- Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray
- Fodder (w/ Angelina Love) vs. V.H.S.
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 39 Host Revealed
WWE WrestleMania has had many hosts over the years, including Hulk Hogan, Titus O’Neil, Rob Gronkowski, Alexa Bliss, and The Rock, and [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 28, 2023 08:26AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com