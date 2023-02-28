WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

NWA has announced a number of matches week’s episode of Powerrro which airs Tuesday night on YouTube at 6:05 PM ET. The company announced the following matches 

-  NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Kenzie Paige vs. KiLynn King
- Mike Knox vs. Bully Ray
- Fodder (w/ Angelina Love) vs. V.H.S.

