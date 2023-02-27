WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW Featuring Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2023

WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight on USA Network from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This road to WrestleMania 39 is well underway and the following matches have been announced for the 3-hour episode:

-  WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita

- Asuka vs. Carmella

- Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

- Wrestlemania edition of MizTV

- Will Brock Lesnar accept the challenge of Omos?

Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new report from WrestlingNews.co reveals Triple H "wants a small card this year" for WrestleMania 39 this year, and as it stands there is [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2023 08:10PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

