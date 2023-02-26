Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new report from WrestlingNews.co reveals Triple H "wants a small card this year" for WrestleMania 39 this year, and as it stands there is no battle royal planned as has taken place in previous years. The reports added:
"There’s also some unhappiness about some of the slots on the show being used by legends and celebrities. Obviously, things could change but those we spoke to were not happy about not being involved in the company’s biggest show of the year in Los Angeles."
Below is the rumored card for the event, with the matches in bold already confirmed:
Unified WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE RAW Women’s Title
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
Rumored:
United States Title
John Cena vs. Austin Theory
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (c) or Becky Lynch/Lita vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
WWE Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
WWE Intercontinental Title
Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (possibly vs. Sheamus as well)
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
