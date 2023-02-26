WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new report from WrestlingNews.co reveals Triple H "wants a small card this year" for WrestleMania 39 this year, and as it stands there is no battle royal planned as has taken place in previous years. The reports added:

"There’s also some unhappiness about some of the slots on the show being used by legends and celebrities. Obviously, things could change but those we spoke to were not happy about not being involved in the company’s biggest show of the year in Los Angeles."

Below is the rumored card for the event, with the matches in bold already confirmed: 

Unified WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes 

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley 

WWE RAW Women’s Title
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka 

Rumored:

United States Title
John Cena vs. Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (c) or Becky Lynch/Lita vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

WWE Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Title
Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (possibly vs. Sheamus as well)

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80840/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer