Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new report from WrestlingNews.co reveals Triple H "wants a small card this year" for WrestleMania 39 this year, and as it stands there is no battle royal planned as has taken place in previous years. The reports added:

"There’s also some unhappiness about some of the slots on the show being used by legends and celebrities. Obviously, things could change but those we spoke to were not happy about not being involved in the company’s biggest show of the year in Los Angeles."

Below is the rumored card for the event, with the matches in bold already confirmed:

Unified WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women’s Title

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Rumored:

United States Title

John Cena vs. Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (c) or Becky Lynch/Lita vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

WWE Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Title

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (possibly vs. Sheamus as well)

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul