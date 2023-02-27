Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Rematch Announced For WWE Live Event

WWE has announced the rematch between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
The pair last met in the ring at the 2023 Elimination Chamber on February 18 and will return to the ring very soon.
The official Coca-Cola Coliseum website announced Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn will do battle again during WWE Road to WrestleMania event on March 4 in Toronto.
JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship!— Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) February 27, 2023
Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4: https://t.co/5QYCRhMocU 🎟 pic.twitter.com/3LJORwpptx
⚡ Jim Ross Reflect On "Backlash" Following Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s Engagement
AEW announcer Jim Ross, who was WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s real-life engagem [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 27, 2023 09:20AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com