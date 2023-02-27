Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Rematch Announced For WWE Live Event

WWE has announced the rematch between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The pair last met in the ring at the 2023 Elimination Chamber on February 18 and will return to the ring very soon.

The official Coca-Cola Coliseum website announced Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn will do battle again during WWE Road to WrestleMania event on March 4 in Toronto.