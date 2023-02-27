WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jim Ross Reflect On "Backlash" Following Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s Engagement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2023

Jim Ross Reflect On "Backlash" Following Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s Engagement

AEW announcer Jim Ross, who was WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s real-life engagement discussed the matter on his Grilling JR podcast, noting he was prepared in advance for the backlash, namely from the late Chyna who was once in a relationship with Triple H and took the news hard:

“Vince, because he knew I had to prepare for some level of backlash, helped me get in front of the issue and not be chasing it. We all knew who was gonna be – the biggest name was Chyna was gonna be distraught. We didn’t know how bad it was gonna be but it was pretty damn bad.

“[Chyna’s] conduct, mood, and attitude – we quickly eliminated her from consideration for another contract. Her instability or seeming instability just was too big a risk to chance.

“Vince gave me a heads up, Vince liked Hunter, a lot of us liked Hunter, I still like Hunter and I’ve known Stephanie since she was a small kid so I didn’t have any issues with it.”

Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller Card For WWE WrestleMania 39

A new report from WrestlingNews.co reveals Triple H "wants a small card this year" for WrestleMania 39 this year, and as it stands there is [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2023 08:10PM

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #wwe #triple h #stephanie mcmahon #jim ross #chyna

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80842/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer