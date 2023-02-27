Jim Ross Reflect On "Backlash" Following Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s Engagement

AEW announcer Jim Ross, who was WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s real-life engagement discussed the matter on his Grilling JR podcast, noting he was prepared in advance for the backlash, namely from the late Chyna who was once in a relationship with Triple H and took the news hard:

“Vince, because he knew I had to prepare for some level of backlash, helped me get in front of the issue and not be chasing it. We all knew who was gonna be – the biggest name was Chyna was gonna be distraught. We didn’t know how bad it was gonna be but it was pretty damn bad.

“[Chyna’s] conduct, mood, and attitude – we quickly eliminated her from consideration for another contract. Her instability or seeming instability just was too big a risk to chance.

“Vince gave me a heads up, Vince liked Hunter, a lot of us liked Hunter, I still like Hunter and I’ve known Stephanie since she was a small kid so I didn’t have any issues with it.”