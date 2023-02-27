Update On Matt Riddle’s Return Status Following WWE Suspension

A new report from Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the status of Matt Riddle following his suspension from the company at the end of 2022.

Matt Riddle was last seen on WWE television on December 5 during an episode of Monday Night RAW where he was attacked by Solo Sikoa. This angle was done to take write Riddle off from TV as he reportedly failed a second drugs test and WWE required him to take time out to enter company-sponsored rehab.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed Riddle's suspension should be up, but the company could be holding off on him returning until after WrestleMania 39:

“His suspension should have been up already so either he’ll make an appearance – sometimes if you’re not on the WrestleMania card […] they just delay their return until after Mania. I don’t know if that’s the case, he may show up next week or whatever. But he was suspended, his suspension is now over.”