Former Longtime WWE Employee Appears At ROH TV Taping

A former longtime WWE talent appeared at today’s ROH TV taping in Orlando, Florida.

Night two of the ROH tapings at Universal Studios featured, WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel appearing as the MC for the night.

WWE fans will be familiar with Chimel who was employed by WWE for 38 years before his surprise release in 2020. Chimel is not expected to do regular ring announcing for ROH, that duty will remain with Bobby Cruise.