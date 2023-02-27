SPOILERS: All The Results From Sunday's ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
ROH taped a second set of television on Sunday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
ROH TV will return to screens on March 2 on the HonorClub streaming service. Below are the full results and spoilers courtesy of, JJ Williams of F4Wonline.com.
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Willie Mack
- Dante Martin (w/Darius Martin) defeated Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis & Matt Taven). Post-match, Taven attacked Darius.
- Gran Metalik & Blake Christian defeated Ari Daivari & Slim J (w/Mark Sterling)
- Eddie Kingston defeated JVS-K. During the match, Castagnoli was seated at ringside when Eddie knocked a drink onto Claudio's white shirt.
- Athena defeated Hyan
- Silas Young defeated Marcus Kross.
- The Embassy defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Post-match, AR Fox, Gran Metalik, and Blake Christian ran the Embassy while saving Castle and The Boys.
- Skye Blue defeated Lady Frost
- Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal defeated The Outrunners. Post-match, Aussie Open issued a challenge for a match against Daniels and Sydal.
- Wheeler Yuta defeated Clark Connors to retain the ROH Pure title. Post-match, Wheeler Yuta said he's no longer a student and wants to face the LA Dojo teacher Katsuyori Shibata in a Pure Title match.
- Mark Briscoe defeated Tony Nese (w/Josh Woods & Mark Sterling)
- AR Fox, Blake Christian & Gran Metalik defeated Ari Daivari, Slim J & JVS-K (w/Mark Sterling).
- Trish Adora defeated Madison Rayne
- Rush & Dralistico (w/Jose) defeated Rhett Titus & Hot Sauce Tracy Williams
- Matt Taven (w/Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) defeated Darius Martin
- Brian Cage (w/The Gates of Agony & Prince Nana) defeated Tony Deppen. Post-match, AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik ran off The Embassy.
- Shane Taylor (w/JD Griffey) defeated Silas Young
- Billie Starkz defeated Miranda Alize
- Aussie Open defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
- Samoa Joe defeated Cheeseburger. Post-match, Mark Briscoe ran Joe off before saying he would be the next ROH Television Champion.
