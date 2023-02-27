WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

SPOILERS: All The Results From Sunday's ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2023

SPOILERS: All The Results From Sunday's ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

ROH taped a second set of television on Sunday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

ROH TV will return to screens on March 2 on the HonorClub streaming service. Below are the full results and spoilers courtesy of, JJ Williams of F4Wonline.com

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Willie Mack

- Dante Martin (w/Darius Martin) defeated Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis & Matt Taven). Post-match, Taven attacked Darius.

- Gran Metalik & Blake Christian defeated Ari Daivari & Slim J (w/Mark Sterling)

- Eddie Kingston defeated JVS-K. During the match, Castagnoli was seated at ringside when Eddie knocked a drink onto Claudio's white shirt.

- Athena defeated Hyan

- Silas Young defeated Marcus Kross.

- The Embassy defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Post-match, AR Fox, Gran Metalik, and Blake Christian ran the Embassy while saving Castle and The Boys.

- Skye Blue defeated Lady Frost

- Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal defeated The Outrunners. Post-match, Aussie Open issued a challenge for a match against Daniels and Sydal.

- Wheeler Yuta defeated Clark Connors to retain the ROH Pure title. Post-match, Wheeler Yuta said he's no longer a student and wants to face the LA Dojo teacher Katsuyori Shibata in a Pure Title match.

- Mark Briscoe defeated Tony Nese (w/Josh Woods & Mark Sterling)

- AR Fox, Blake Christian & Gran Metalik defeated Ari Daivari, Slim J & JVS-K (w/Mark Sterling).

- Trish Adora defeated Madison Rayne

- Rush & Dralistico (w/Jose) defeated Rhett Titus & Hot Sauce Tracy Williams

- Matt Taven (w/Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) defeated Darius Martin

- Brian Cage (w/The Gates of Agony & Prince Nana) defeated Tony Deppen. Post-match, AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik ran off The Embassy.

- Shane Taylor (w/JD Griffey) defeated Silas Young

- Billie Starkz defeated Miranda Alize

- Aussie Open defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

- Samoa Joe defeated Cheeseburger. Post-match, Mark Briscoe ran Joe off before saying he would be the next ROH Television Champion.

Check out Saturday's results below:

All The Results From Saturday's ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

Ring of Honor held night one of their television tapings earlier today from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The second night will be [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 08:04PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80841/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer