All The Results From Saturday's ROH Tapings From Universal Studios

Ring of Honor held night one of their television tapings earlier today from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The second night will be taped tomorrow. Check out the night one results below which have leaked on social media.
Mark Briscoe def Slim J with Smart Mark & Ari Daivari.
The Kingdom def Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo .
NJPW World TV champion Zack Sabre def Blake Christian.
Christopher Daniels def Rohit Raju with Jora Johl.
Konosuke Takeshita def Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling.
ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy with Prince Nana defeated LSG & Rex Lawless & Joe Keys.
Ari Daivari with Slim J & Smart Mark Sterling defeated Gran Metalik.
Skye Blue & Madison Rayne defeated The Renegade Twins.
⚡ First Look At ROH Television Set At Universal Studios
The ROH TV tapings in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios in Orlando have been much anticipated with the first night taking place tonight [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 08:00PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com