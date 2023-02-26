WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Cornette Weighs In On Kenny Omega To WWE Rumors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

Jim Cornette Weighs In On Kenny Omega To WWE Rumors

Jim Cornette is the latest name to weigh in on the Kenny Omega to WWE rumors, during his Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed the interest from WWE in signing AEW star Kenny Omega when his deal is up with promotion. Cornette said:

“Well, I agree because what is he now? 37-38? He is now older than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson when I brought them to Smoky Mountain Wrestling. well 39, there you go. So he is a 40-year-old guy, he has got no proven record in his only competition of drawing any ratings, if quite the opposite. They are aware that he is prickly personality and he is in it for his art.

I’ve said it before, if they made an offer for him it would be so the other guys wouldn’t have him just to disrupt them and it’s a minute expense on the WWE’s part but also two things would happen, they would think he is a complete imbecile or lunatic with the way that he thinks and talks and acts and views things or conversely they would give him a nervous breakdown with the way that the WWE thinks acts and talks about things.”

Read more on this story:

The Latest On Kenny Omega Considering A Move To WWE

During the latest episode of PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller talked about the rumos of AEW star Kenny Omega departing for WWE. Keller said o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 26, 2023 02:08PM


