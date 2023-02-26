Jim Cornette Weighs In On Kenny Omega To WWE Rumors

Jim Cornette is the latest name to weigh in on the Kenny Omega to WWE rumors, during his Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed the interest from WWE in signing AEW star Kenny Omega when his deal is up with promotion. Cornette said:

“Well, I agree because what is he now? 37-38? He is now older than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson when I brought them to Smoky Mountain Wrestling. well 39, there you go. So he is a 40-year-old guy, he has got no proven record in his only competition of drawing any ratings, if quite the opposite. They are aware that he is prickly personality and he is in it for his art.

I’ve said it before, if they made an offer for him it would be so the other guys wouldn’t have him just to disrupt them and it’s a minute expense on the WWE’s part but also two things would happen, they would think he is a complete imbecile or lunatic with the way that he thinks and talks and acts and views things or conversely they would give him a nervous breakdown with the way that the WWE thinks acts and talks about things.”

