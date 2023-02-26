New Champions Crowned At Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping

IMPACT Wrestling has new Tag Team Champions.
Bullet Club's Chris Bey & Ace Austin defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to win the titles at the IMPACT television tapings hosted on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The promotion has been taping in Las Vegas' Sam's Town Live since No Surrender Friday night. There will be another round of tapings tonight.
