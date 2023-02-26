WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Champions Crowned At Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

New Champions Crowned At Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping

IMPACT Wrestling has new Tag Team Champions. 

Bullet Club's Chris Bey & Ace Austin defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to win the titles at the IMPACT television tapings hosted on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

The promotion has been taping in Las Vegas' Sam's Town Live since No Surrender Friday night. There will be another round of tapings tonight.

