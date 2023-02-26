Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Spotted Backstage At ROH TV Tapings

ROH held their first set of television tapings under the Tony Khan era on Saturday night with the episode airing Thursday on HonorClub.

PWInsider is reporting former IMPACT Wrestling star Fallah Bahh was spotted backstage at the tapings in Orlando. There is speculation he could be there to work the AEW Dark tapings this afternoon or the second night of ROH TV tapings later today.

Bahh joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2017, during which time he formed a tag team with KM. In January 2022 he departed the promotion.