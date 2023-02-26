WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Spotted Backstage At ROH TV Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

ROH held their first set of television tapings under the Tony Khan era on Saturday night with the episode airing Thursday on HonorClub. 

PWInsider is reporting former IMPACT Wrestling star Fallah Bahh was spotted backstage at the tapings in Orlando. There is speculation he could be there to work the AEW Dark tapings this afternoon or the second night of ROH TV tapings later today.

Bahh joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2017, during which time he formed a tag team with KM. In January 2022 he departed the promotion.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #roh #ring of honor #fallah bahh

