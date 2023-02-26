Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Spotted Backstage At ROH TV Tapings

ROH held their first set of television tapings under the Tony Khan era on Saturday night with the episode airing Thursday on HonorClub.
PWInsider is reporting former IMPACT Wrestling star Fallah Bahh was spotted backstage at the tapings in Orlando. There is speculation he could be there to work the AEW Dark tapings this afternoon or the second night of ROH TV tapings later today.
Bahh joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2017, during which time he formed a tag team with KM. In January 2022 he departed the promotion.
⚡ SPOILER: Big NJPW Star Defends Championship At ROH Tapings
A top NJPW star appeared at tonight’s ROH television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. Opening the tapings, Tony Khan appeared [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 08:10PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com