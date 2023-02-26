All The Results From WWE Saturday Night's Main Event From Champaign, Illinois

WWE held a live event in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, with the full results from the event courtesy of PWInsider:
- Becky Lynch def. Bayley
- The O.C. def. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tegan Nox
- Solo Sikoa & The Usos def. Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre
- Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
- Light’s Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Zoey Stark
- WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
@CodyRhodes rejoins The Bullet Club during WWE Live Event 2/25/23#wwe #WWEChampaign https://t.co/Qp52XIKxzG pic.twitter.com/546P2zj18h— Vlog Warrior Matt Kempke (@realmattkempke) February 26, 2023
So proud of you ❤️#wwechampaign #livmorgan pic.twitter.com/9GySQ2UiFe— 🖤Nicole👽 (@NicoleWheatley3) February 26, 2023
