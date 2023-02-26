WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
All The Results From WWE Saturday Night's Main Event From Champaign, Illinois

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

WWE held a live event in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, with the full results from the event courtesy of PWInsider:

- Becky Lynch def. Bayley

- The O.C. def. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

- Solo Sikoa & The Usos def. Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre

- Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

-  Light’s Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

-  WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Zoey Stark

-  WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

