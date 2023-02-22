WWE NXT Results (2/21/2023) - NXT Championship Match

WWE NXT results for Feb. 14, 2023, courtesy of WWE.com:



Ilja Dragunov def. Trick Williams

The Mad Dragon returned to the ring in grand fashion as he took it right to one of the most athletic Superstars in NXT, Trick Williams.

Williams came out incredibly confident landing a few early strikes, but Dragunov responded in kind with his aggressive style. The two Superstars continued to thrash each other with clubbing blows, but a top rope attempt from Dragunov went awry as Williams knocked him to the outside.

JD McDonagh appeared at ringside and joined the commentary team, seemingly trying to intimidate The Mad Dragon, but it was to no avail as Dragunov rallied, set a dazed Williams up in the corner, and nailed Torpedo Moscow to secure the win.

The Dyad def. Chase U

Believing them to be frauds, Schism has decided to terrorize Chase U, and that continued with The Dyad taking down Andre Chase & Duke Hudson in tag team action.

The message Joe Gacy gave to Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid seemed to work early on as The Dyad dominated to start, but the imposing Hudson made his presence felt by tossing the two members of Schism around.

Chase had Reid seemingly down and out, but Ava made her way towards Hail, causing him to leave the ring and protect her. Hudson became the legal man and was left alone with both members of The Dyad which was too much to overcome.



Gigi Dolin returns and attacks Jacy Jayne during her match with Indi Hartwell

Jacy Jayne and Indi Hartwell were in the midst of a hard fought match when Jayne’s former Toxic Attraction teammate Gigi Dolin appeared and attacked the spiteful Superstar.

With the feeling of being kicked through a door still on her mind, Dolin battered Jayne and let her know that the fight between them is only beginning.

Gallus def. Malik Blade and Edris Enofè

The NXT Tag Team Champions continue to run roughshod over the NXT tag team division despite the electric effort from Malik Blade & Edris Enofè.

As Mark Coffey worked over Blade, two Pretty Deadly impersonators made their way down to the ring with a cake and distracted the champions long enough for Blade & Enofè to rally and nearly steal the match.

The momentum didn’t last long as Coffey & Wolfgang imposed their will and used their tandem offense to clinch the victory. After the match, they dispatched the two impersonators only for the real Pretty Deadly to ambush them from behind.

Tony D’Angelo def. Von Wagner

Flanked by The Underboss, Tony D’Angelo represented The Family with pride as he dispatched the gigantic Von Wagner in a tough matchup.

Wagner showcased his impressive skills, but his associate Mr. Stone was still unimpressed and implored him to show more.

The massive Superstar couldn’t keep D’Angelo down for long as The Don hit a huge spinebuster to regain control of the match. That spelled the beginning of the end as D’Angelo followed that up with a crushing back suplex/slam combo.



Alba Fyre def. Ivy Nile

A tense matchup between Ivy Nile and Alba Fyre went the way of the enigmatic Superstar that is Fyre.

Diamond Mine has been in peril as Isla Dawn & Fyre have set their sights on exposing Tatum Paxley, calling her a traitor in the group’s midst.

Both Paxley and Dawn were ringside and as the two women battled inside the ring, Paxley inadvertently knocked into Nile, leaving her down for Fyre to pick apart. It wasn’t long until Fyre hit a Gory Bomb and pinned Nile.

Bron Breakker def. Jinder Mahal - NXT Championship Match

The dominant run of Bron Breakker continued after he dismantled Jinder Mahal to retain his title.

The Champion started hot, beating Mahal down until Sanga had to pull him out of the ring. That didn’t stop Breakker as he flipped over the top rope to take out both men. Indus Sher tried interfering, but The Creed Brothers appeared and evened the odds.

Mahal was able to batter Breakker, tossing him around the ringside area including into the steel steps. The Modern Day Maharaja looked poised to become the NXT Champion, but Breakker wasn’t going to allow it.

The two men went back and forth, but Breakker retained his title after countering Mahal’s Khallas into a bone-rattling spear.