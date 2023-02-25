Location For WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Reportedly Revealed

New details have emerged on where WWE plans on holding their upcoming King & Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Wrestlenomics revealed WWE has plans for two Premium Live Events in May with Backlash on May 6 and King & Queen of the Ring will take place on May 27.

PWInsider Elite is now reporting King & Queen of the Ring will take place in Saudi Arabia.

The last time that WWE held a King of the Ring tournament was at Crown Jewel 2021, which was also in Saudi Arabia. At that same event, the company held its first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament which will be replaced by Queen of the Ring.