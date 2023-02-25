WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Drew McIntyre Takes A Jab At Jake Paul

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

Drew McIntyre Takes A Jab At Jake Paul

Drew McIntyre is always up for a challenge and he is seemingly itching for another big with shots fired at undefeated boxing megastar Jake Paul.

At present, Jake Paul is focusing on his boxing career with a big bout against Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury this coming Sunday.

His brother Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Crown Jewel premium live event last November and Jake got involved to assist his brother. Following the event, Jake revealed he would like to wrestle for WWE one day.

Drew McIntyre joined Sheamus for an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts, during which they joined world kickboxing champion Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson for some training.

In a post on Twitter, McIntyre fired a shot at Jake, tweeting, “One day of boxing and already better than @JakePaul…” Sheamus replied: “Book it.”


Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #jake paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80812/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer