Drew McIntyre Takes A Jab At Jake Paul

Drew McIntyre is always up for a challenge and he is seemingly itching for another big with shots fired at undefeated boxing megastar Jake Paul.

At present, Jake Paul is focusing on his boxing career with a big bout against Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury this coming Sunday.

His brother Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Crown Jewel premium live event last November and Jake got involved to assist his brother. Following the event, Jake revealed he would like to wrestle for WWE one day.

Drew McIntyre joined Sheamus for an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts, during which they joined world kickboxing champion Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson for some training.

In a post on Twitter, McIntyre fired a shot at Jake, tweeting, “One day of boxing and already better than @JakePaul…” Sheamus replied: “Book it.”