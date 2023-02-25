WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt Reveals New Mask In Firefly Funhouse Return On WWE Smackdown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

Bray Wyatt Reveals New Mask In Firefly Funhouse Return On WWE Smackdown

During the latest WWE SmackDown on Friday, Bray Wyatt made his return to the Firefly Funhouse and Uncle Howdy even appeared.

You can watch the entire segment below, which featured a ‘Firefly Funhouse News’ segment with weather from Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt watching his own promo from last week on a tablet backstage plus Bobby Lashley’s response.

It's also worth checking if you saw else noteworthy in the segment.

Charlotte Flair Referenced Her AEW Husband On SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, there was an AEW star reference that left many fans wondering. Charlotte Flair was set for face-to-face segment [...]

