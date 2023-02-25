Bray Wyatt Reveals New Mask In Firefly Funhouse Return On WWE Smackdown

During the latest WWE SmackDown on Friday, Bray Wyatt made his return to the Firefly Funhouse and Uncle Howdy even appeared.
You can watch the entire segment below, which featured a ‘Firefly Funhouse News’ segment with weather from Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt watching his own promo from last week on a tablet backstage plus Bobby Lashley’s response.
It's also worth checking if you saw else noteworthy in the segment.
WTH DID WE JUST WATCH?!@Windham6 #BrayWyatt #FireflyFunHouse #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rrZE6i3pc6— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 25, 2023
Can you keep a secret? 🤫— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2023
Well, can you?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wYIn3XDIIr
