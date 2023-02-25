WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Referenced Her AEW Husband On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, there was an AEW star reference that left many fans wondering.

Charlotte Flair was set for face-to-face segment with Rhea Ripley on the February 24 episode of SmackDown. That face-to-face did technically happen, but something during Flair's promo caught fan attention.

It happened when Dominik Mysterio came out, calling Charlotte Flair "Queenie". Before drawing comparisons between himself and Charlotte. Flair then referenced her husband, AEW star Andrade, by stating she has "real" Latino man at home that calls her Mami with a thicker accent.

Andrade El Idolo has been absent from AEW television for while now following a real-life backstage physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. He is also out recovering from an injury.

Andrade also posted a photo of himself sitting at home with the SmackDown logo on his television screen.


