Charlotte Flair Referenced Her AEW Husband On SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, there was an AEW star reference that left many fans wondering.

Charlotte Flair was set for face-to-face segment with Rhea Ripley on the February 24 episode of SmackDown. That face-to-face did technically happen, but something during Flair's promo caught fan attention.

It happened when Dominik Mysterio came out, calling Charlotte Flair "Queenie". Before drawing comparisons between himself and Charlotte. Flair then referenced her husband, AEW star Andrade, by stating she has "real" Latino man at home that calls her Mami with a thicker accent.

Andrade El Idolo has been absent from AEW television for while now following a real-life backstage physical altercation with Sammy Guevara. He is also out recovering from an injury.

Andrade also posted a photo of himself sitting at home with the SmackDown logo on his television screen.