Latest On Plans For Brock Lesnar’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on WWE creative plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, and the fact they changed, with a match between Lesnar and Omos looking likely to take place at the big event. Meltzer said:

“Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. The only thing we know is that whatever the Lesnar plan was, and it wasn’t Gunther, that is that it changed in the last week or two. Next week on Raw they are doing an angle that would either set up this match, or the angle is a swerve for something else. But television would lead you to believe this is it.”