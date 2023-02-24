WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On Plans For Brock Lesnar’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on WWE creative plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, and the fact they changed, with a match between Lesnar and Omos looking likely to take place at the big event. Meltzer said:

“Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. The only thing we know is that whatever the Lesnar plan was, and it wasn’t Gunther, that is that it changed in the last week or two. Next week on Raw they are doing an angle that would either set up this match, or the angle is a swerve for something else. But television would lead you to believe this is it.”

Beth Phoenix Comments On Her Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, "The Glamazon" Beth Phonix discussed her plans for WrestleMania 39 confirming she will be there. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 05:13PM


