Beth Phoenix Comments On Her Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, "The Glamazon" Beth Phonix discussed her plans for WrestleMania 39 confirming she will be there.

“I’ll be at WrestleMania. I’m sure Adam [Edge] will be factored and featured in. I’ll be there to enjoy. Whatever it is, I can say with all my heart, he and I don’t look too far ahead. We don’t have any plans, ‘this is going to be the retirement.’ We’re just taking it one day at a time. When these little opportunities pop up, we’re just like, ‘hell yeah.'”

“We don’t know what tomorrow brings and our kids are old enough now that they can process mom and dad squeezing this for every last drop. That’s fun. It’s been really fun to do this as a family. They’re in elementary school, so the kids know what our jobs are and they’re watching the match.”