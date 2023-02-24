WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Arn Anderson Believes WWE "Got It Right" With Cody Rhodes Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

Arn Anderson believes WWE did the right thing by bringing in Cody Rhodes the way they did. During the latest ARN podcast, he commented: 

“Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it’s the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It’s common sense to you and I or anybody else.

Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends. It already has.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #arn anderson #cody rhodes

