Arn Anderson Believes WWE "Got It Right" With Cody Rhodes Return

Arn Anderson believes WWE did the right thing by bringing in Cody Rhodes the way they did. During the latest ARN podcast, he commented:

“Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it’s the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It’s common sense to you and I or anybody else.

Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends. It already has.”