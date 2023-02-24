Arn Anderson Believes WWE "Got It Right" With Cody Rhodes Return

Arn Anderson believes WWE did the right thing by bringing in Cody Rhodes the way they did. During the latest ARN podcast, he commented:
“Well, it might be who was in charge. What other reason could it be because it’s the same story, just a different name that you put with it. He came in red hot. It’s common sense to you and I or anybody else.
Ask 50 people out there what would have been the wise decision, bringing him in and calling him something else and starting him over with a brand new name? How many times have you seen that? They got it right and it’s gonna pay them dividends. It already has.”
⚡ WWE Concerned About The Surge In Sami Zayn Chants
Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE appears to be very worried about the recent surge in Sami Zayn chants, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2023 07:52AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com