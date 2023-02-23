WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Concerned About The Surge In Sami Zayn Chants

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

WWE Concerned About The Surge In Sami Zayn Chants

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE appears to be very worried about the recent surge in Sami Zayn chants, and that is why Paul Heyman was so quick to interrupt Cody Rhodes on Monday's RAW.

“The stuff with Cody and Heyman – they (WWE) were very concerned about Sami chants, which is one of the reasons why they got Heyman out there in seconds.

“They did not want Cody in there by himself because they thought that – it didn’t happen – but they did everything in their power to make sure they kept that moving, they did not allow the audience a chance to start chanting or anything like that, it was just back-and-forth.

“It was designed to give the audience no chance to chant because of the feeling that if they did it would hurt Cody’s momentum. And perhaps it would, and then it could create that groundswell (for Zayn) which is exactly what they don’t want right now.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #sami zayn

