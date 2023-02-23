WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Lince Dorado Is To Give Up Wearing His Mask

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

Lince Dorado Is To Give Up Wearing His Mask

On social media, Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has revealed 2023 will be the last year he competes in the ring while wearing a mask. He said he could lose the mask or give it up voluntarily.

Tweeting, “I’ve contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I’m not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit”

Unexpected WWE "Legend" Added To 2K23 Roster

WWE announced a new playable wrestler for the roster of its upcoming game WWE 2K23, former WWE star Tyler Breeze. The announcement was made [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 04:59PM


Tags: #wwe #lince dorado

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80778/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer