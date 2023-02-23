Lince Dorado Is To Give Up Wearing His Mask

On social media, Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has revealed 2023 will be the last year he competes in the ring while wearing a mask. He said he could lose the mask or give it up voluntarily.
Tweeting, “I’ve contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I’m not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit”
I've contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I'm not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit pic.twitter.com/54N60b2jp1— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) February 23, 2023
