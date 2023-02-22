Unexpected WWE "Legend" Added To 2K23 Roster

WWE announced a new playable wrestler for the roster of its upcoming game WWE 2K23, former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

The announcement was made today in a video on UpUpDownDown titled "WWE 2K23 Roster Ratings Reveal" during which several WWE Superstars attempt to guess the numerical ratings given to themselves by the developers.

Breeze is interesting because he was released from WWE back in 2021, and even more oddly he is listed on the game as a WWE Legend.