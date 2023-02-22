WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unexpected WWE "Legend" Added To 2K23 Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

Unexpected WWE "Legend" Added To 2K23 Roster

WWE announced a new playable wrestler for the roster of its upcoming game WWE 2K23, former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

The announcement was made today in a video on UpUpDownDown titled "WWE 2K23 Roster Ratings Reveal" during which several WWE Superstars attempt to guess the numerical ratings given to themselves by the developers.

Breeze is interesting because he was released from WWE back in 2021, and even more oddly he is listed on the game as a WWE Legend.


