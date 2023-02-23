Lineup For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 23, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV, which will be the last episode before No Surrender tomorrow night. The card for tonight's show:

- Monster’s Ball for X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

- The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Allysin Kay

- Deaner & Sami Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura & Frankie Kazarian

- Tommy Dreamer vs. Jason Hotch

- Bully Ray vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

- Before the Impact: Kevin Knight vs. Jack Price