Lineup For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight on AXS TV, which will be the last episode before No Surrender tomorrow night. The card for tonight's show:
- Monster’s Ball for X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Crazzy Steve
- The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Allysin Kay
- Deaner & Sami Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura & Frankie Kazarian
- Tommy Dreamer vs. Jason Hotch
- Bully Ray vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
- Before the Impact: Kevin Knight vs. Jack Price
⚡ Beth Phoenix Comments On Her Status For WWE WrestleMania 39
During an interview on Busted Open Radio, "The Glamazon" Beth Phonix discussed her plans for WrestleMania 39 confirming she will be there. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 05:13PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com