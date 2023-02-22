Matt Cardona Reveals WWE Lawyers Contacted Him Over Zack Ryder Trademark

During an interview on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Cardona discussed trying to obtain the Zack Ryder trademark but gave up when WWE lawyer contacted him. Cardona revealed why he wanted the trademark:
“I tried to get the Zack Ryder trademark. It had lapsed. WWE had let it go and I, and I tried to get it … I wasn’t going to be Zack Ryder on the indies. I wanted to film a Zack Ryder versus Matt Cardona cinematic match, you know, Matt versus Zack.”
“I knew there was a chance WWE would try to stop that. They contacted my lawyer and I said, ‘Okay, you got it. I’m not fighting this.'”
