WWE RAW Draws Over 2 million Viewers For Elimination Chamber Fallout

This week’s edition of WWE RAW drew over 2 million viewers on USA Network. This was the fallout edition of RAW for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber.
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode drew an average of 2.006 million viewers, up from last week’s average audience of 1.812 million viewers. The show drew 2.186 million viewers for Hour 1, 2.065 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.768 million viewers for Hour 3.
The 18-49 demographic averaged 0.56, up from the 0.47 rating last week.
⚡ Big Match Announced To Determine Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 but he’ll need to wait until March 12 to find out who his [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 04:44PM
