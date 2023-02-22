Big Match Announced To Determine Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent

Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 but he’ll need to wait until March 12 to find out who his opponent will be.

WWE is scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 and one match on the card with have big WrestleMania implications.

The official MSG account announced a 20-man battle royal will be held and the winner of that match will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Those to be featured in the match are Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross.

