WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Big Match Announced To Determine Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

Big Match Announced To Determine Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent

Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 but he’ll need to wait until March 12 to find out who his opponent will be.

WWE is scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12 and one match on the card with have big WrestleMania implications.

The official MSG account announced a 20-man battle royal will be held and the winner of that match will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Those to be featured in the match are Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross. 

Vince McMahon Reportedly Back In WWE Creative

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed a source told him that Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE creative. A WWE talent told him the ne [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 02:36PM

 

 
 


Tags: #wwe #gunther #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80760/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer