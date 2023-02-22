Vince McMahon Reportedly Back In WWE Creative

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed a source told him that Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE creative. A WWE talent told him the news although he has yet to get official confirmation. He plans to discuss this later today.

McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year to help facilitate a sale of the company and at the time it was believed he would not be involved in day-to-day operations, although many have always believed he would return to creative.

