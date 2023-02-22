WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Reportedly Back In WWE Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed a source told him that Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE creative. A WWE talent told him the news although he has yet to get official confirmation. He plans to discuss this later today.

McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year to help facilitate a sale of the company and at the time it was believed he would not be involved in day-to-day operations, although many have always believed he would return to creative.

We'll keep you updated.

