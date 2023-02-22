IMPACT Wrestling Announces Two More Big Matches For Upcoming TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for this weekend’s TV tapings at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

The promotion has announced KENTA will go up against Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship, Alexander will need to retain at No Surrender. Additionally, Mike Bailey will take on Shane Haste.

Below is the updated card:

Night One:

- Josh Alexander vs. KENTA (if Alexander retains at No Surrender, this will be a title match)

- Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

Night Two:

- Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA