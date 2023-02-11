Matt Cardona On If He Has The Desire To Compete In Another Deathmatch

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona recently joined the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, during which he discussed if he compete in another Deathmatch. Cardona said:

“People ask me this all the time, would I do another deathmatch? That match (with Nick Gage), in my opinion, selfishly, was iconic, it changed my career so there would have to be a really big stage and a lot, a lot of money to get me to even think about doing another one. There’s been so many promoters who reach out and want me to do random deathmatches.”

Matt Cardona also revealed Brett Lauderdale offered him to do another Deathmatch, adding:

“Brett Lauderdale, GCW booker wanted me to do another one. I just won’t do it. I beat Nick Gage in the most talked about and most famous deathmatch in wrestling history. I’m the deathmatch king. In my opinion, I’m retired from deathmatch wrestling. But, money talks so we’ll see.”