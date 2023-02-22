WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Morale In WWE Is Reportedly "Waning' Ahead Of Potential WWE Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 22, 2023

PWInsider is reporting that talent backstage as if they are walking on eggshells again following the return of Vince McMahon and that the "unbridled energy" that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon brought to the table is starting to fade away.

Mike Johnson noted he tends to hear the sentiment from people who work backstage rather than the wrestlers. It was noted that it's not as terrible as things once were but energy is waning because when WWE is sold talent feel it is inevitable that changes are coming and there is a concern for job security as new owners tend to cut staff.

Source: PWInsider
