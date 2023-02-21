WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

The Undertaker Reflects On Nasty Orbital Injury That Forced Him To Wear A Mask

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

The Undertaker Reflects On Nasty Orbital Injury That Forced Him To Wear A Mask

The Undertaker recently appeared on Hawk & Wolf to discuss a match he had with Mabel (Viscera) back in 1995, during which his orbital bone was crushed so badly he was forced to wear a mask to protect his face from further damage. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed the injury was further made worse many years later when Rey Mysterio dived on to him. 

On suffering the orbital injury vs. Mabel back in 1995:

"The doctor goes, ‘you’ve lost about 50 percent of your orbital floor.’ ‘Excuse me?’ ‘You need to go home and find an ophthalmologist and a surgeon.’ Come to find out, I ended up losing 90% of my orbital floor. My optic nerve is setting on a jagged piece of bone. If I got hit on the right side of my head again, there is a good chance I would have lost my eye. Took two surgeons, they go in, take out all the bone fragments, and they put in a fake one."

On how the injury was made worse during a spot with Rey Mysterio:

"Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his ass was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony ass. Bony ass, right on the bridge of my nose. He lands, I have all of his weight on my head, I hit the mat and blew out the other one. I broke my nose and I was concussed. It’s hard being injured by an anus. My nose was broke, I fixed my nose right there, I just squeezed my nose back.The second one, to this day and it’s probably been 15 years, I still have double vision."


Tags: #wwe #undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80746/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer