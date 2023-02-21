WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On Why Chelsea Green Missed Monday’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

During Monday's WWE RAW from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada there was a backstage angle where Adam Pearce took a phone call from Chelsea Green, who was upset at how Talent Relations sent her to Ottawa, Illinois in the United States, instead of Canada.

Pearce said he would look into what went wrong and see her next Monday in Grand Rapids, MI.

A report from Fightful Select reveals Green, who is from Canada, was unable to return to her home country due to the fact she is waiting for her Green card.

Green has been landlocked since the summer of 2022, but when she gets her card she will finally be able to return.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 21, 2023 12:09PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw #chelsea green

