Backstage News On Why Chelsea Green Missed Monday’s WWE RAW

During Monday's WWE RAW from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada there was a backstage angle where Adam Pearce took a phone call from Chelsea Green, who was upset at how Talent Relations sent her to Ottawa, Illinois in the United States, instead of Canada.

Pearce said he would look into what went wrong and see her next Monday in Grand Rapids, MI.

A report from Fightful Select reveals Green, who is from Canada, was unable to return to her home country due to the fact she is waiting for her Green card.

Green has been landlocked since the summer of 2022, but when she gets her card she will finally be able to return.