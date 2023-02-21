WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle’s Girlfriend Misha Montana Speaks Out On Online Harassment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

During a recent interview with Cheap Heat Productions podcast, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle’s girlfriend Misha Montana addressed how their relationship has been received online which at times has been very negative. Montana said:

“I was just like shocked to watch it. I’m like, ‘what is going on?’ You know, and people don’t understand too like this is our life. I mean being just thrown across like every single headline and being dragged around the internet. And luckily, you know, I’ve always been thick-skinned for the most part. (…) But like, you know, it’s hard not to be upset by something, especially that’s so invasive.”

“I’ve never experienced that level of like harassment that was so like one constant and just like able to like to get into your life so deeply. Because they were able to like get numbers and, you know, addresses and things that it just like it reached a limit where it was just so vile and so toxic. It affected, it impacted my career. People in adult had opinions about it then therefore had opinions about me. Part of the reason why I’m not with XPW is because of this situation. It’s like it’s a lot. So, my life dramatically changed.” 

