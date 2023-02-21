WWE UK Broadcaster BT Sport To Be Rebranded as TNT Sports

We reported earlier that BT Sport the current home of WWE in the United Kingdom is set to rebrand following a venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Sport to unify the BT Sport and Eurosport offerings.

In an update from BroadcastNow, we have learned that BT Sports will be rebranded TNT Sports starting in July 2023. This will come as some amusement to wrestling fans as Warner Bros. Discovery owns TNT and airs AEW Rampage.

Eurosport will remain in the United Kingdom until after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The branding will remain outside of the UK.

Discover+ will become the new streaming service for TNT Sports.