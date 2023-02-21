WWE UK Broadcaster BT Sport To Undergo Major Changes Under Warner Brothers Discovery

The official broadcaster of WWE in the United Kingdom is set for big changes this year.

BT Sport will reportedly be changing its name following last year’s merger with Eurosport. BT Sport was bought by Warner Brothers Discovery recently, they also own Eurosport, and the deal is reported to be worth up to £650 million ($780 million).

There are plans for a series of new channels to launch in the UK, with WWE being one of the broadcasting partners set to be impacted by the change. BT Sport currently airs RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

BT Sport staff will soon be departing their headquarters in Stratford, East London, at the end of the football season to move to the Warner Brothers studios in Chiswick and Stockley Park.

In the U.S., Warner Bros Discovery owns TBS and TNT, the networks which broadcast AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage air on in the US. In the UK AEW airs on FITE TV and a time delay on ITV 4.

It remains unclear at present what the new channels will cost fans and how WWE will be impacted, although details about the merger and changes are due very soon.