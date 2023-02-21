WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Damian Priest Is Very Proud Of Rhea Ripley's Accomplishments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

During an interview on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Damian Priest had high praise for his fellow Judgment Day teammate, Rhea Ripley, and what she has accomplished at such a young age. Priest said:

On Rhea Ripley: 

“I’m a proud friend, you know what I mean? That’s my homie. Seeing her finally let loose — obviously, she accumulated so many championships, accolades already — and she was just in handcuffs. Now she’s letting loose, so she’s not even to where she’s gonna be.”

On what Ripley has already accomplished aged 26:

 “At her age, this is crazy to think all the things she’s gonna be able to accomplish. What can’t she accomplish when it’s all said and done? By then, you’ll see the best version of her. Right now she’s just getting there, which is crazy. And I’m just happy I’m able to be alongside her and be a part of the ride.”

Tags: #wwe #damian priest #rhea ripley #judgment day

