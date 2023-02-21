WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Corey Graves Takes Shot At Tony Khan During Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

As previously reported, Michael Cole took a shot at Tony Khan at Elimination Chamber making a comment aimed at Khan when Helwani was shown on camera.

Next up it was Corey Graves’ turn to make fun of the situation, referring to The Miz as an "unbiased journalist" during his match with Seth Rollins before adding that WWE is "rife with those."

Ariel Helwani Addresses That Tony Khan Tweet

During his latest MMA Hour show, Ariel Helwani detailed discussed his side of the story following a shot taken by Tony Khan over his appeara [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2023 04:18PM


