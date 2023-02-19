WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Michael Cole Took A Shot At AEW President Tony Khan During WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2023

Michael Cole Took A Shot At AEW President Tony Khan During WWE Elimination Chamber

Michael Cole took a direct shot at AEW President Tony Khan during the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event after Khan recently blasted Ariel Helwani on social media.

As previously reported, Ariel Helwani appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and Khan wasn't impressed by this and tweeted, "You're a fraud @arielhelwani. You're as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24."

For those who don't know Helwani has known WWE CEO Nick Khan for many years and Khan was Helwani’s agent at one point.

At the EC event last night, Helwani and former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre were shown with Cole stating the following:

"On your right, there’s Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest MMA stars of all-time. On the left, the unbiased, world renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not.”

The use of the "unbiased" is being viewed as a direct shot at Khan.

📸 PHOTOS: WWE Reveals Sami Zayn's Injuries Following Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn was involved in the match of his life against Roman Reigns in Montreal during their Elimination Chamber main event. While many we [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 19, 2023 08:43AM

 
 


Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #michael cole #tony khan #aew #ariel helwani

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80699/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer