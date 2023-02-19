Michael Cole Took A Shot At AEW President Tony Khan During WWE Elimination Chamber

Michael Cole took a direct shot at AEW President Tony Khan during the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event after Khan recently blasted Ariel Helwani on social media.

As previously reported, Ariel Helwani appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and Khan wasn't impressed by this and tweeted, "You're a fraud @arielhelwani. You're as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24."

For those who don't know Helwani has known WWE CEO Nick Khan for many years and Khan was Helwani’s agent at one point.

At the EC event last night, Helwani and former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre were shown with Cole stating the following:

"On your right, there’s Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest MMA stars of all-time. On the left, the unbiased, world renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not.”

The use of the "unbiased" is being viewed as a direct shot at Khan.



