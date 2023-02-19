📸 PHOTOS: WWE Reveals Sami Zayn's Injuries Following Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn was involved in the match of his life against Roman Reigns in Montreal during their Elimination Chamber main event.
While many were hopeful Zayn would pull off a shock victory it was always going to be a long shot given the dominance of Reigns.
On social media, WWE has posted Zayn's wounds from that epic bout.
😣😣😣😣#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/JciyGp1EkO— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
