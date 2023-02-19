WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Comments On Possible WWE Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 19, 2023

Triple H has commented on a potential WWE sale during the post-show press conference for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics asked for his thoughts on a potential sale and if he was in favor of it, and here is what Triple H said:

“Depends on who is buying, I suppose. What the offer is, what the outcome is. Stay out of it, to me. That’s not a cop-out answer. I have the greatest gig in the world. I helped tonight, in some small way, create the magic we did here tonight. To me, it’s the best gig on the planet.

“As long we get to do this, as long as we get to create the way we get to create it, as long as we get to do our jobs and we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent are allowed to put their passion on display and do what we do, I’m good. It is what it is.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #triple h

