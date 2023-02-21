Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Bron Breakker Defends

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:
- NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
- Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
- Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
- Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler)
Non-title tag match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
⚡ WWE NXT Star Amari Miller Comments On Her ACL Surgery
WWE NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced that she had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL. She posted on social media: “Successful [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 20, 2023 03:48PM
