Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Bron Breakker Defends

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

Below is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: 

- NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

- Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne

- Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

- Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

- Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler)

Non-title tag match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

WWE NXT Star Amari Miller Comments On Her ACL Surgery

WWE NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced that she had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL. She posted on social media: “Successful [...]

