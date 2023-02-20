WWE NXT Star Amari Miller Comments On Her ACL Surgery

WWE NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced that she had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL. She posted on social media:

“Successful surgery and I’m proud! Day 1 to my 9 month recover. Welcome to my reality. See you in 9 months NXT/WWE UNIVERSE! I love you so much and thanks for letting me love my dreams. When I come back we are going to be the best US!!”

