The Undertaker On Physical Limitations Keeping Him Out Of The Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

The Undertaker On Physical Limitations Keeping Him Out Of The Ring

During an interview on Hawk vs. Wolf, The Undertaker revealed if he was physically able to he would still be wrestling right now but his body won't allow him to compete and the level he once did.

“Absolutely. If I was physically able to do it, I would be out there right now. There is a huge amount of our fanbase that will grade you on a curve. They understand that you’re getting long in the tooth, you have a lot of miles on you, but they just want you out there.”

“Then there is one part of that fanbase, ‘Ah man, he’s old, he shouldn’t be out there, he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Without any hesitation at all, if I felt like I could go and deliver, and deliver a performance that people expect when they see my name on the card, I would do it, but I know I can’t.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker

