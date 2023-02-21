Roman Reigns To Make Rare Non-Televised WWE Live Event Appearance

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a rare appearance at a WWE live event appearance next month on March 4 at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.
The advertising for the show and the official WWE website list Reigns as appearing.
Reigns has not been featured on a house show card since September 24, 2022, when he defeated AJ Styles at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. His current WWE deal sees him work limited dates.
Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.
