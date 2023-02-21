WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns To Make Rare Non-Televised WWE Live Event Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a rare appearance at a WWE live event appearance next month on March 4 at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

The advertising for the show and the official WWE website list Reigns as appearing.

Reigns has not been featured on a house show card since September 24, 2022, when he defeated AJ Styles at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. His current WWE deal sees him work limited dates.

Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 21, 2023 12:55AM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

