Cody Rhodes Apologises For Promo On WWE RAW

During Monday's WWE RAW in Ottawa, Cody Rhodes was addressing his future in a promo before once again being interrupted by Paul Heyman, this time however it was by video link and he was wearing a neck brace to sell the Stunner he received from Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber.

Heyman took shots at Rhodes once again of a personal nature. He suggested Roman Reigns could be the one to keep Cody’s wife warm at night. Rhodes didn't have much time to respond as his mic was seemingly cut short, something Rhodes apologised for on Twitter:

"Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong , thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night."