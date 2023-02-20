Charlotte Flair On If She Would Like To See The WWE Women’s Titles Unified

During an interview with the Daytona Beach News-Journal to promote her appearance at the Daytona 500, Charlotte was asked who she would like to have a feud with and her thoughts on unifying the Women’s Championships.

“Well, I’ve never had a program with (Raw Women’s Champion) Bianca (Belair). It would have to be her.”

On the possibility of a title unification rivalry:

“I don’t recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women. It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away.”