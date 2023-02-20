WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair On If She Would Like To See The WWE Women’s Titles Unified

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 20, 2023

Charlotte Flair On If She Would Like To See The WWE Women's Titles Unified

During an interview with the Daytona Beach News-Journal to promote her appearance at the Daytona 500, Charlotte was asked who she would like to have a feud with and her thoughts on unifying the Women’s Championships.

“Well, I’ve never had a program with (Raw Women’s Champion) Bianca (Belair). It would have to be her.”

On the possibility of a title unification rivalry:

“I don’t recommend a unification program because I feel that would mean less opportunities for the women. It was cool for one of the girls to have both titles at one time, but it takes a lot of spots away.”

