Big Update On Plans For Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

On Monday's WWE RAW a big challenge was issued to Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39.

During a backstage segment, MVP said Lesnar was a coward for getting himself disqualified because he couldn't break out of Bobbly Lashley's Hurt Lock. MVP had Omos appear and revealed that Omos wants to challenge Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39, wanting a response from Lesnar next week.

During Friday's SmackDown, another challenge for WrestleMania was issued, Bray Wyatt said he wanted to go up against the winner of Lesnar vs. Lashley at Elimination Chamber, seemingly suggesting that it will now be Omos vs. Lesnar and Lashley vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #wrestlemania

