Trish Stratus Was Reported Backstage at WWE RAW, But Not Used On TV Again

We reported that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was set to appear on tonight's RAW according to a source report, and this was to happen during the women's "Ding Dong Hello!" segment but plans changed at the last minute as they have done for the last few weeks in regard to her return.

Trish Stratus was backstage and there were plans for her to get involved in the storyline. Stratus is rumored to be returning to be teaming with Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA.

Fightul Select reports that Stratus originally planned for the segment but due to a "creative change" she left before it went down.

We'd hope to see Stratus return next week, although we still remain unclear as to why WWE keeps delaying her return.