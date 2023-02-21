WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Trish Stratus Was Reported Backstage at WWE RAW, But Not Used On TV Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 21, 2023

Trish Stratus Was Reported Backstage at WWE RAW, But Not Used On TV Again

We reported that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was set to appear on tonight's RAW according to a source report, and this was to happen during the women's "Ding Dong Hello!" segment but plans changed at the last minute as they have done for the last few weeks in regard to her return.

Trish Stratus was backstage and there were plans for her to get involved in the storyline. Stratus is rumored to be returning to be teaming with Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA.

Fightul Select reports that Stratus originally planned for the segment but due to a "creative change" she left before it went down.

We'd hope to see Stratus return next week, although we still remain unclear as to why WWE keeps delaying her return.

WWE RAW Results (2/20/2023) - Elimination Chamber Fallout

  WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/20/2023) The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com: This week' [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 21, 2023 12:55AM

Source: fightfulselect.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #trish stratus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80728/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer